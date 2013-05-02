FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SolarWorld CEO says Qatari investor eyes stake
May 2, 2013 / 1:46 PM / in 4 years

SolarWorld CEO says Qatari investor eyes stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 2 (Reuters) - SolarWorld Chief Executive Frank Asbeck said the company was close to securing funds from a Qatar investor, a move aimed at turning around the ailing solar group.

“We will publish the size of the potential stake at the extraordinary general meeting,” Asbeck told Reuters on Thursday.

Earlier this week, SolarWorld said it reached a preliminary deal on restructuring its 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) debt load, including a debt-to-equity swap that would hand its creditors most of the ailing solar group.

$1 = 0.7580 euros Reporting by Anneli Palmen

