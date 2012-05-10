FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SolarWorld posts unexpected Q1 profit
May 10, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

SolarWorld posts unexpected Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - SolarWorld, Germany’s No.2 solar company, unexpectedly posted a quarterly profit and said it still expects to post an operating profit for the full year.

The company reported on Thursday a net profit of 7.2 million euros ($9.3 million) for the first three months of the year, compared with a consensus forecast for a loss of 12.8 million.

Operating profit reached 31.5 million euros, well above consensus of 4.3 million euro. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

