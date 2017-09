FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - SolarWorld AG : * Says 9-month sales falls 26 percent to 345.6 million EUR * Says changes sales forecast, sees 2013 group revenue falling below previous

year’s level * Says 9-month consolidated net loss amounted to 148.6 million EUR versus 230

million EUR net loss year-ago * Says had liquid funds of 163.8 million EUR as of end-September