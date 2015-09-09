FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software maker Solera in buyout talks with Thoma Bravo, Vista Equity
September 9, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

Software maker Solera in buyout talks with Thoma Bravo, Vista Equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Insurance claims processing software maker Solera Holdings Inc is in advanced talks with private equity firms Thoma Bravo LLC and Vista Equity Partners to sell itself, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Solera is nearing a deal to sell itself for about $53 per share, which would value the company at about $3.6 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1KEBsqz)

A strategic company might have also submitted a bid, Bloomberg reported.

An offer of $53 per share would represent a premium of about 7 percent to Solera’s close on Tuesday. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

