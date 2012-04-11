New Issue-Solera unit adds $400 mln notes

April 11 (Reuters) - Solera Holdings unit Audatex North America Inc on Tuesday added $400 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million. JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: SOLERA HOLDINGS AMT $400 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.72 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/13/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 567 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS