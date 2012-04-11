FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Solera unit adds $400 mln notes
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Solera unit adds $400 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Solera Holdings unit Audatex
North America Inc on Tuesday added $400 million of senior notes
to an existing issue, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.	
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $300 million. 	
    JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: SOLERA HOLDINGS	
	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 6.75 PCT    MATURITY    06/15/2018	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 102.72   FIRST PAY   12/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 6 PCT        SETTLEMENT  04/13/2012   	
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 567 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

