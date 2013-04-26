Ivory Coast brewer Solibra 2012 net profit jumps nearly 16 pct

ABIDJAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast brewer Solibra’s 2012 net profit jumped nearly 16 percent to reached 21.79 billion CFA francs ($43.27 million) in 2012, compared with 18.8 billion CFA francs the previous year, West Africa regional bourse said on Friday.

The company’s full year 2012 turnover rose to 140.30 billion CFA francs, compared with 120.08 billion the previous year, the bourse said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 503.5360 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Bate Felix)