BRIEF-Solid to issue third convertible bonds worth 35 bln won
#Communications Equipment
May 10, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Solid to issue third convertible bonds worth 35 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Solid, Inc. :

* Says it to issue the third unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 35 bln won in proceeds

* Maturity date of May 11, 2021, yield to maturity of 5.0 pct and annual coupon of 1.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 4,731 won per share, and a conversion period from May 12, 2017 to April 11, 2021

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BKe8wJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
