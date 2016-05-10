BRIEF-Solid to issue third convertible bonds worth 35 bln won

May 10 (Reuters) - Solid, Inc. :

* Says it to issue the third unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 35 bln won in proceeds

* Maturity date of May 11, 2021, yield to maturity of 5.0 pct and annual coupon of 1.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 4,731 won per share, and a conversion period from May 12, 2017 to April 11, 2021

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BKe8wJ

