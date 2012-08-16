FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Solid Energy sees lower revenue on falling prices
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 16, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

NZ's Solid Energy sees lower revenue on falling prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand state-owned coal miner Solid Energy said on Thursday it was reviewing its operations given falling international commodity prices, and ongoing strength in the New Zealand dollar.

It said it expected revenues to fall about NZ$200 million ($161.38 million) in the current financial year because of falling demand and prices for coal.

“While many in the industry still expect demand, driven by Asia, to pick up again strongly sometime in 2013 Solid Energy needs to plan to withstand these market conditions for at least the next 12 months and possibly for 24 months or longer,” Chief Executive Officer Don Elder said in a statement.

Solid Energy is one of four state-owned energy companies slated for partial privatisation over the next three to five years as part of a government policy of paying down debt and returning to budget surplus.

The first sale, a minority stake in Mighty River Power, is set to be launched as soon as next month. ($1 = 1.2393 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.