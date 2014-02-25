FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solidium sells 2.3 pct of Sampo for $618 mln
February 25, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

Solidium sells 2.3 pct of Sampo for $618 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Finland’s state investment fund Solidium said on Tuesday it had sold 2.3 percent of shares in Sampo for 35.65 euros per share, pushing the stock down.

Solidium, which now owns 11.9 percent of the Finnish insurance and investment group, said it had raised 450 million euros ($618 million) from the sale, which was aimed at strengthening the state budget.

Solidium said it also received proceeds of 350 million euros from offering bonds exchangeable for Sampo shares.

Sampo shares fell 3 percent to 35.61 euros in early Helsinki trade.

$1 = 0.7285 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
