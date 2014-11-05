FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Finland to sell 2.3 pct stake in TeliaSonera
#Intel
November 5, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Finland to sell 2.3 pct stake in TeliaSonera

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read



HELSINKI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Finnish government’s investment arm Solidium said on Wednesday it would sell 100 million shares, or a stake of 2.3 percent, in Swedish mobile operator TeliaSonera in a move to raise funds from state holdings to curb public debt.

The move comes after Finnish minister in charge of the sales last month told Reuters the government aims to raise more than 1 billion euros from Solidium.

TeliaSonera shares closed at 51.90 Swedish crowns in Stockholm before the announcement, valuing the stake at 564 million euros ($704 million).

Solidium said it expects to announce the outcome of the offering, in which UBS is the lead manager and sole bookrunner, on Thursday.

Solidium currently owns 10.1 percent of the Telia, worth around 2.3 billion euros, stemming from a Swedish-Finnish merger. Solidium includes 12 listed companies, and majority of its total value of 8.1 billion euros is in the stake in Telia and a 12-percent share in holding group Sampo.

During Solidium’s last financial year which ended in June, it boosted its dividends to the government by selling Sampo shares worth 449 million euros and TeliaSonera for 366 million euros. Analysts have said those companies are among the fund’s least sensitive ones, politically. ($1 = 7.3769 Swedish crown) (1 euro = $1.2479) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans)

