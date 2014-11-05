FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland to sell 2.3 pct stake in TeliaSonera
November 5, 2014 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

Finland to sell 2.3 pct stake in TeliaSonera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Finnish state’s investment arm Solidium on Wednesday said it would sell 100 million shares, representing a stake of 2.3 percent, in Swedish telecoms operator TeliaSonera.

Solidium currently owns 10.1 percent of the company, stemming from a Swedish-Finnish merger. It said it expects to announce the outcome of the offering, in which UBS is the lead manager and sole bookrunner, on Thursday.

TeliaSonera shares closed at 51.90 Swedish crowns ($7.04) in Stockholm.

The announcement comes after the Finnish minister overseeing ownership in companies told Reuters the government aims to raise more than 1 billion euros from Solidium as it looks to curb debt growth.

$1 = 7.3769 Swedish crown Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans

