Pages Jaunes shareholders reject Wyser-Pratte board seat

June 5, 2013 / 6:30 PM / in 4 years

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders in French directories company Pages Jaunes on Wednesday rejected activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte’s attempt to get himself and an ally named to its board as independent directors by overwhelming votes.

Wyser-Pratte, who has criticised U.S. private equity firm Cerberus’s role at the directories company, garnered only 16 percent of shareholders’ votes while his colleague Pierre Nollet got only 5.5 percent.

Shareholders also approved a change in Pages Jaunes’ name, meaning that from now on it will be called Solocal.

Reporting By Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard

