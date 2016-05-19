FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-France's SoLocal Group says working on debt restructuring plan
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 19, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-France's SoLocal Group says working on debt restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds CEO quote, background)

May 19 (Reuters) - French online communication company SoLocal Group, previously known as PagesJaunes, said on Thursday it is working on a debt reduction plan which would be financed by issuing new shares.

The company reported an 8 pct drop in revenue and a 9 pct drop in recurring EBITDA for the first quarter.

As of March 31, the company had net debt of 1.106 billion euros ($1.24 billion), it said.

SoLocal Group’s sales growth would continue to be constrained by debt repayments for most of 2016, Chief Executive Officer Jean-Pierre Remy said in a statement.

The company sees a positive impact from the restructuring from the fourth quarter of 2016 at the earliest, it said.

For 2016 SoLocal Group said it expects internet revenue growth of 0-2 pct and an EBITDA-to-revenue margin of at least 28 pct. Internet revenues represented 83 pct of total revenue for the first quarter, the company said.

$1 = 0.8924 euros Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Keith Weir and Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.