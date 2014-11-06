FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solocal Group Q3 consolidated revenue 229.3 million euros, down 7.9 pct
November 6, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Solocal Group Q3 consolidated revenue 229.3 million euros, down 7.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA

* Q3 consolidated revenues 229.3 million euros (67 pct Internet), down 7.9 pct

* 2014 revenues and normalised gross operating margin expected around low end of announced guidance (revenues decrease between 3 pct and 6 pct, and normalised gross operating margin expected between 355 million euros and 375 million euros)

* Maintained objective of return to global growth in 2015 by generating about 75 pct of revenues on Internet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

