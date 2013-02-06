RPT-Tsunami center cancels alerts after Solomon Islands quake

(Repeats story with no change to text)

SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center cancelled tsunami warnings and watches covering large areas of the South Pacific on Wednesday after a strong earthquake near the Solomon Islands.

A small tsunami was generated near the epicentre of the 8.0 magnitude quake, the center reported earlier.

“No tsunami threat exists for other coastal areas although some may experience small sea level changes,” it said. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ken Wills)