FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Aminex, Solo Oil seek partner for Tanzania licence
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 8, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Aminex, Solo Oil seek partner for Tanzania licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Explorers Aminex and Solo Oil said they were seeking a partner to help pay for their hunt for oil and gas in Tanzania, a country attracting high interest from oil majors who see East Africa as a new hydrocarbon producing region.

Aminex and Solo said on Monday that they had hired an adviser, First Energy, to run a process to sell up to a 50 percent stake in the Ruvuma exploration licence which sits near the border with Mozambique.

Recent gas finds off Tanzania and Mozambique have led to predictions the region could become the third largest exporter of natural gas on the planet, prompting oil majors such as Shell to try to become involved in projects there.

The drilling of a well earlier this year has already enabled the companies to establish that the Ruvuma licence has commercial potential.

Under licence rules Aminex, which has a 75 percent stake, and Solo, which owns 25 percent, must drill another two wells there before the end of 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.