SoloPower adds Clark to board, looks to raise cash

March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. solar maker SoloPower Inc said on Monday it named General Wesley Clark, the former head of NATO’s European operations, to its board of directors as it seeks to raise money to bring a new major production plant on line.

The privately owned company, which makes flexible photovoltaic panels, is constructing a new production plant in Portland, Oregon, that will eventually have an annual output capacity of 400 megawatts.

Unlike most solar manufacturers that use polysilicon to turn sunlight into electricity inside their panels, SoloPower’s flexible modules use a copper-indium-gallium-selenide (CIGS) mix.

CIGS technology makes up just a small part of the global solar market, but SoloPower CEO Tim Harris told Reuters the company’s lightweight equipment is targeted for commercial rooftops that cannot bear the load of traditional polysilicon-based equipment.

“There’s a lot of demand for the right product at the right price,” he said.

Harris declined to comment on SoloPower’s pricing versus other solar competitors, but said the company was steadily increasing the efficiency of modules.

Last year, SoloPower won a $197 million loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy to help construct its new factory.

Those government supports have been crucial to the fast-growing U.S. market, but drew criticism last year when Solyndra collapsed into bankruptcy after receiving more than $500 million in government funding.

SoloPower is planning to raise funds from investors to help fund its growth, Harris said, but is not currently planning to seek a public listing of its shares.

Currently, the top investors in the company include Hudson Clean Energy Partners, Crosslink Capital, Convexa, and Firsthand. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Leslie Adler)