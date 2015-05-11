Indonesian telco Solusi Tunas pulls $300 mln share sale - IFR

JAKARTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Indonesian telecommunication operator PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk has pulled a planned share sale worth around $300 million due to concerns about weak market conditions, IFR reported on Monday, citing a person close to the transaction.

Books were covered but shareholders did not want to go ahead, and no new timetable has been fixed for the re-launch, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Solusi Tunas CEO Nobel Tanihaha did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Last week, PT PP Properti, a unit of PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk, priced its initial public offering at the bottom of a 185-320 rupiah range, IFR reported. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)