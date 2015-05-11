FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian telco Solusi Tunas pulls $300 mln share sale - IFR
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 11, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian telco Solusi Tunas pulls $300 mln share sale - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Indonesian telecommunication operator PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk has pulled a planned share sale worth around $300 million due to concerns about weak market conditions, IFR reported on Monday, citing a person close to the transaction.

Books were covered but shareholders did not want to go ahead, and no new timetable has been fixed for the re-launch, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Solusi Tunas CEO Nobel Tanihaha did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Last week, PT PP Properti, a unit of PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk, priced its initial public offering at the bottom of a 185-320 rupiah range, IFR reported. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.