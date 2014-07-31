FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solvay to sell U.S. based eco services business unit to CCMP Capital
July 31, 2014

BRIEF-Solvay to sell U.S. based eco services business unit to CCMP Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Solvay S.A. : Solvay To Sell Its Us based eco services business unit to ccmp capital

* Has signed a binding agreement to sell its sulfuric acid virgin production and regeneration business eco services to affiliates of ccmp capital advisors, llc.

* Transaction terms correspond to an enterprise value of us$ 890 million (eur 660 million), which represents just over 8,0x adjusted ebitda for last twelve months ending june 30(th), 2014

* Completion of transaction, expected in q4, is subject to customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

