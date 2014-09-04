FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solvay buys specialty polymers business Ryton PPS for $220 mln
September 4, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Solvay buys specialty polymers business Ryton PPS for $220 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Solvay SA :

* Solvay expands its specialty polymers offerings with Ryton PPS acquisition

* To buy Ryton PPS (polyphenylene sulphide) business from U.S.-based petrochemical company Chevron Phillips Chemical Company for $220 million

* Will buy two Ryton PPS resin manufacturing units in Borger, Texas, its pilot plant and research and development laboratories in Bartlesville, Oklahoma; a compounding plant in Kallo-Beveren, Belgium

* Completion of transaction is due in Q4 of 2014 and subject to customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

