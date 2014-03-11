FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Solvay says EU Commission to market test alternative remedy package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - Solvay SA : * Final phase of EU clearance process - commission puts Solvay and Ineos remedy package up for market testing * Says discussions with the commission will continue during the market testing phase * Remedy package will be tested in lieu of the remedy package initially submitted on February 27th * The parties are confident that the proposed joint venture will ultimately secure clearance. * Ineos, Solvay will continue to run their businesses separately until completion of transaction

