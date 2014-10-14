FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solvay wins contract to provide plastic for iPhone 6 - Bloomberg
October 14, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

Solvay wins contract to provide plastic for iPhone 6 - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals company Solvay SA has won a contract to provide plastic for Apple Inc’s latest smartphone iPhone 6 handsets, Bloomberg said on Monday.

Solvay will supply polyether ether ketone polymer (PEEK) a colorless thermoplastic polymer, for internal parts of the iPhone 6 models, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Neither Solvay nor Apple could immediately be reached for comment.

Apple’s new iPhones, which became available in September, logged a record 4 million pre-orders on the first day.

PEEK, used in various industries like medical, aerospace and automotive, is popular for its strength and rigidity and is known to withstand high temperatures. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

