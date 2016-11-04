Solvay draws interest for Acetow, nylon businesses -sources

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Solvay has attracted buyout groups Blackstone and Platinum Equity as suitors of its Acetow unit and is also short-listing bidders for its nylon business as the Belgian chemicals group shifts its focus to high-tech materials, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Acetow, a maker of cellulose acetate tow mainly used in cigarettes filters, had 542 million euros ($601 million) in sales last year, down 16 percent. Final bids are due Nov. 14, one of the people said, adding Blackstone was seen as a front runner in the auction.

Suitors for the nylon business include petrochemicals group Ineos, investor Leonard Blavatnik's Access Industries and several buyout firms including Apollo, Advent, Bain, SK Capital and Triton.

Solvay, Ineos, Blackstone, Bain and Advent declined to comment. Officials at the other bidders were not immediately available for comment.