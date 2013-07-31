FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solvay cuts outlook in 'challenging' market
July 31, 2013 / 5:43 AM / 4 years ago

Solvay cuts outlook in 'challenging' market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - Brussels-based chemicals firm Solvay cut its forecast for 2013 on Wednesday saying the economic context had become ‘more challenging’.

It expects its core profit to be broadly the same as the 2.1 billion euros ($2.78 billion) it made in 2012, whereas it had said in May it hoped to improve on last year’s performance.

It said its second-quarter core profit fell 14 percent to 487 million euros, not quite as bad as a 17 percent decline to 471 million euros expected on average by seven banks and brokerages polled by Reuters. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

