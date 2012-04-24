Solvay sees significant improvement in Q1

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Chemicals and plastics firm Solvay said on Tuesday trading conditions were significantly better in the first quarter of this year than at the end of 2011.

The company added that it had the flexibility to make bolt-on acquisitions in a statement released before an investor day in London.

It said it should make a recurring core profit (EBITDA) of 3 billion euros ($3.94 billion) in 2016 due to changes it is making in the company.