FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Solvay sees significant improvement in Q1
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 24, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Solvay sees significant improvement in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Chemicals and plastics firm Solvay said on Tuesday trading conditions were significantly better in the first quarter of this year than at the end of 2011.

The company added that it had the flexibility to make bolt-on acquisitions in a statement released before an investor day in London.

It said it should make a recurring core profit (EBITDA) of 3 billion euros ($3.94 billion) in 2016 due to changes it is making in the company.

$1 = 0.7619 euros Reporting By Ben Deighton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.