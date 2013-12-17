Braskem to buy Argentine-Brazilian unit of Belgium's Solvay -filing

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Braskem SA, Latin America’s largest petrochemical company, reached a deal on Tuesday to buy Solvay Indupa, the Argentine-Brazilian unit of Belgium’s Solvay SA valued at $290 million, according to a securities filing.

The filing confirmed a Reuters report earlier on Tuesday that Brazil’s Braskem would acquire the plastic maker with plants in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state and Argentina’s Buenos Aires province.

In the deal Braskem agreed to buy 70.59 percent of the company from its controlling owner. Braskem will also offer to buy up the 29.41 percent of the company floated on the Buenos Aires stock exchange.