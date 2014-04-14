FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to clear Solvay, INEOS PVC joint venture - sources
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 14, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators to clear Solvay, INEOS PVC joint venture - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 14 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will clear a PVC joint venture between Solvay and Swiss-based INEOS after the Belgian chemicals group agreed to sell five sites across Europe to ease competition concerns, two persons familiar with the matter said on Monday.

“The deal will be approved by the European Commission,” said one of the sources, who declined to be named because the decision is not public yet.

Solvay last month said it would sell sites in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and the Netherlands. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.