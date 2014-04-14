UPDATE 1-EU regulators to clear Solvay, INEOS PVC venture - sources

* European Commission to decide on deal by May 16

* Solvay shares rise 0.4 percent on news of imminent approval (Adds European Commission no comment, Solvay shares)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, April 14 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay and Swiss-based INEOS are set to win EU approval for their PVC joint venture after agreeing to sell five sites across Europe to ease competition concerns, two persons familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The joint venture, with estimated sales of 4.3 billion euros ($5.97 billion), will be the world’s second-biggest PVC producer after Japan’s Shin-Etsu.

“The deal will be approved by the European Commission,” said one of the sources.

Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani declined to comment. The EU watchdog has set a May 16 deadline for its decision. Solvay was not immediately available for comment.

Solvay’s shares last traded up 0.14 percent at 110.25 euros.

The Commission last month sought feedback from third parties on the companies’ revised offer, which consisted of sites in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

The companies had previously offered to sell INEOS operations at the same sites in Belgium, France and the Netherlands and a different site in Germany but the package failed to satisfy the European Union antitrust regulator.

INEOS will eventually take full control of the joint venture. ($1=0.7201 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Greg Mahlich)