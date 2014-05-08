FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulator approves Solvay, INEOS PVC joint venture
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 8, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulator approves Solvay, INEOS PVC joint venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved the PVC joint venture between Belgian group Solvay and Switzerland-based INEOS after the pair agreed to sell some plants and assets to ease competion concerns.

The Commission, which acts as the 28-member bloc’s competition watchdog, previously raised concerns about the market for products such as S-PVC, used in window frames, and bleach for water treatment and laundry bleaching.

By agreeing to divest assets in Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Britain, the companies addressed the issues adequately, the Commission said on Thursday

“These commitments remove the overlaps between the parties’ activities in both the market for commodity S-PVC in northwest Europe and the market for bleach in the Benelux (countries),” the Commission said in a statement.

The joint venture, with estimated sales of 4.3 billion euros ($5.99 billion), will be the world’s second-biggest PVC producer after Japan’s Shin-Etsu.

Reuters reported on April 14 that the Commission would approve the deal.

$1 = 0.7183 Euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.