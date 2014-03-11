FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solvay, INEOS offer new remedy to EU over PVC venture
March 11, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

Solvay, INEOS offer new remedy to EU over PVC venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay and Swiss-headquartered INEOS said it had come up with a new package to resolve EU competition concerns over their planned PVC joint venture, with a final decision by the European Commission due by May 16.

The current new proposal comprises the possible divestment of operations at five sites in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

The two had previously offered to divest INEOS operations at the same sites in Belgium, France and the Netherlands, and a different site in Germany. It had not proposed any divestments in Britain.

The Commission was seeking views on this new package from rivals and customers in the market, the two companies said.

Solvay and INEOS agreed in May 2013 to combine their chlorovinyl businesses, which make plastics used in pipes, window frames and vehicle interiors, with INEOS eventually taking full control.

The European Commission, which acts as the 28-member bloc’s competition watchdog, opened an in-depth investigation into the deal, which would create the biggest PVC producer globally after Japanese rival Shin-Etsu, with estimated sales of 4.3 billion euros ($5.97 billion).

