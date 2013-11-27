UPDATE 2-Solvay cuts long-term profit target after poor 2013

* Sees 2016 recurring core profit of 2.3-2.5 bln euros

* Previous forecast, from 2012, was 3 bln euros

* Revision due to divestments, forex, poor 2013

* Solvay selling vinyls, expanding in speciality chemicals

* Shares down 2.8 percent (Adds CEO, trader comments, shares, detail, background)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay has cut its profit forecasts for the coming years, blaming a sluggish economic recovery - particularly in Europe - and the planned divestment of lower margin businesses.

The company, traditionally a maker of base chemicals such as soda ash, used for making glass, said on Wednesday it expected core earnings (REBITDA) to rise to between 2.3 and 2.5 billion euros ($3.1-$3.4 billion) in 2016.

It had forecast in April 2012 that REBITDA (recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) would reach 3 billion euros by 2016, up from 2.1 billion in 2012 and Solvay’s forecast of 1.65 billion for this year.

Solvay shares were trading down 2.8 percent at 110.65 euros at 1300 GMT, making them the second weakest performers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European stocks. The fall partly reversed a 3.5 percent gain on Monday and Tuesday.

Analysts said the downgrade ahead of an investor day was logical given Solvay had already cut its 2013 outlook last month. The average estimate for 2016 REBITDA, according to Thomson Reuters’ Starmine, was 2.32 billion euros.

“We knew the 3 billion euros was out of reach, but there was some hope of a positive surprise, which failed to materialise,” said a Brussels-based trader.

Solvay’s investor day is to update on its transformation towards higher-growth consumer chemicals, including those for the beauty and oil and gas industries, and advanced materials, such as speciality plastics that reduce vehicle weight.

It is divesting its PVC activities and also reducing its exposure to slower growth Europe.

SPECIALITY CHEMICALS, HIGH-END PLASTICS

“2013 has been a very disappointing year as far as growth is concerned,” Solvay Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Clamadieu told a conference call, blaming a tougher economic backdrop for taking between 100 and 300 million euros from the 2016 profit forecast.

“We all expect to see some recovery starting but the jury is still out on how quick this recovery will be in 2014,” he added, predicting the strongest growth would be in North America, driven by low energy prices from shale gas, and in Asia.

British speciality chemical maker Croda, a rival for Solvay in a number of businesses, has also struggled with lacklustre demand, while Germany’s BASF, the world’s biggest chemicals company, has cautioned against hopes for a swift global economic recovery.

Solvay added the net effect of its withdrawal from PVC and the gain of Chemlogics, a U.S. maker of chemicals for the oil and gas industry bought for $1.3 billion, would be a negative 200 million euros on its 2016 profit forecast.

A further 150 million euros hit was due to reduced expectations for businesses, mainly so-called rare earth products, while 50 million euros was from currency moves, such as the yen, whose weakness has hurt those exporting to Japan.

Solvay has this year suffered from a bursting of the price bubble for guar, used to ease oil and gas drilling, as well as a weak market for rare earth products and price pressure, with demand in Europe recovering only gradually.

The company said the improvement in profit by 2016 would mostly come from 670 million euros of “excellence initiatives”, such as price and capacity increases to boost revenue and savings measures, including those focused on energy costs.