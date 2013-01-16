RPT-Solvay says still sees significant uncertainty in Europe

(Repeats to attach to alert)

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - European markets are still beset by significant uncertainty, while markets elsewhere were broadly fine, the chief executive of Solvay said on Wednesday.

“Still (seeing) significant uncertanty in Europe, the rest of the world is doing well,” Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Clamadieu told a news conference in Brussels. “The U.S. automotive industry is doing very well.”

He added the company was looking at smaller ‘bolt-on’ purchases to boost its business in the short term.

Longer term, Clamadieu said, Solvay could consider carrying out a major acquisition, although he did not elaborate. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; writing by Philip Blenkinsop)