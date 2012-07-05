Solvay's guidance seen intact despite downgrades

* Several brokerages have downgraded in recent weeks

* Solvay cheaper than peers

By Ben Deighton

BRUSSELS, July 5 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay is on track to meet its ambitious full-year target, according to StarMine, even though worries over Europe have prompted a slew of downgrades in recent weeks, hitting its share price.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Citi all downgraded their estimates or recommendations over the last two weeks.

Citi cut its recommendation on Solvay to “sell” from “hold” at the end of June, saying a fall in prices for its PVC and caustic soda will affect its outlook for the second half of the year.

However, even though worries over the outlook have left Solvay cheaper than its peers, consensus earnings estimates suggest the company could even be ahead of target in the first quarter.

Some analysts worry that Europe’s struggling construction sector might scale back its purchases of Solvay’s PVC for use in drainage pipes and window frames, throwing the guidance into doubt.

But the more bullish analysts have applauded the strong performance of Solvay’s essential chemicals division in the first quarter and new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Clamadieu’s cost-cutting drive.

According to StarMine, a tool that ranks analysts by their accuracy, Solvay’s second-quarter earnings should be on target to meet its full-year guidance.

On top of that, StarMine’s SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to top-rated analysts, suggests that analysts with a better track record think Solvay could make more than it needs in the second quarter.

The average forecast on StarMine is for a core profit of 527.7 million euros ($660.15 million) in the second quarter, while the StarMine SmartEstimate is 3.4 percent higher at 545.6 million euros, out of the five analysts who have submitted first-quarter estimates.

Solvay forecast in May that its full-year EBITDA would be remain flat at about 2.1 billion euros, implying it needs about 525 million of recurring EBITDA per quarter.

At the time this outlook was not far off a tenth more than the 1.9 billion analysts had been expecting, sending Solvay’s shares to a nine-month high.

“Some people have downgraded target prices or even ratings on fears that the guidance might be cut,” said analyst Jan Van Den Bossche at Petercam.

He said he would have to cast doubt on the forecasting ability of management if it withdrew guidance it had provided only two months earlier.

The cost of insuring 10 million euros of Solvay’s debt has fallen by 4.5 percent in the past month to 158,000 euros according to Markit, indicating that bond investors find the company less risky.

However, Solvay’s shares have fallen by 11 percent in the past three months and since the middle of May they have remained largely under their 20-day moving average.

Solvay is currently trading at 9.1 times estimated 2012 StarMine SmartEstimate earnings.

That is lower than its closest peers BASF, which trades at 9.3 times, DSM, which trades at 10.7 times and Akzo Nobel, which trades at 11.4 times. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Editing by David Holmes and David Cowell)