Solvay CEO designate: may sell PVC operations "in a few years"
#Basic Materials
May 8, 2012 / 11:47 AM / 5 years ago

Solvay CEO designate: may sell PVC operations "in a few years"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay could consider selling its PVC operations “in a few years”, incoming chief executive Jean-Pierre Clamadieu said on Tuesday.

“Let’s put ourselves at work, improve the strategic positioning of the business, its competitiveness, its ability to generate cash and we’ll see,” Clamadieu said, when asked if he had plans to sell the PVC operations.

“I am very open regarding what could happen in a few years,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of Solvay’s shareholders in Brussels. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)

