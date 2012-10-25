FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solvay profit boosted by special plastics, chemicals
October 25, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Solvay profit boosted by special plastics, chemicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals and plastics maker Solvay reported a greater than expected core profit on Thursday, with strong expansion of its base and consumer chemicals and of specialty plastics.

The maker of PVC used for building and soda ash for glass said its third-quarter recurring core profit rose 4 percent to 554 million euros ($718.5 million). The average forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts was 515 million euros.

Solvay said that despite a fragile economy, synergy benefits and savings meant that it expected to make a recurring core profit this year roughly the same as last year ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

