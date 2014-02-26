FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solvay says fourth-quarter adjusted EPS 0.30 euro vs 2.39 euro
#Healthcare
BRIEF-Solvay says fourth-quarter adjusted EPS 0.30 euro vs 2.39 euro

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Solvay SA : * Says rebitda at EUR 384 m, down (6)% yoy * Q4 adjusted EBIT at EUR 131 m (EUR 342 m in 2012) * Q4 net sales 2.41 billion euros (Reuters poll forecast 2.40 billion euros) * Says Q4 adjusted EPS at EUR 0.30 (EUR 2.39 in 2012) * Q4 group net sales at EUR 9,938 m, down (5)% yoy * Says confident that 2014 will show rebitda growth supported by the delivery of excellence programs. * In 2014, group will continue its transformation with a specific focus on the completion of initiated projects. * Says so far into the year some end markets shown early signs of improvement

