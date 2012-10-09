FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solvay sets up joint venture with SIBUR in Russia
October 9, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Solvay sets up joint venture with SIBUR in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay will create a joint venture for oilfield process chemicals with Russian petrochemicals group SIBUR, the company said on Tuesday.

The unit, which will be owned in equal parts by both companies, will produce surfactants which are used in home and personal care products as well as the oil and gas industries, Solvay said.

The unit should be operational by 2015, the company said, but gave no further financial details. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)

