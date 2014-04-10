FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solvay to sell European PVC compound business
April 10, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Solvay to sell European PVC compound business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Solvay SA

* Solvay SA : Solvay agrees to sell its European PVC compound business to opengate capital

* Has signed an agreement to sell its Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) compound business Benvic Europe to U.S. investment company Opengate Capital

* CEO: this divestment is part of Solvay’s transformation to achieve higher growth and greater cash returns

* Divestment will not affect Benvic’s current headcount

* Closing of this transaction is expected in first half of 2014 and is subject to approval of anti-trust authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

