BRIEF-Solvay enters into JV with INEOS for chlorovinyls
#Switzerland Market Report
June 26, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Solvay enters into JV with INEOS for chlorovinyls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Solvay Sa :

* Solvay has signed a definitive agreement with INEOS to create a strong player in chlorovinyls, to be named Inovyn(Tm)

* Joint venture is expected to be effective by year-end following divestments required by European Commission

* Until completion, Solvay and INEOS will continue to run their businesses separately

* Will receive an upfront payment of eur 175 million at closing and transfer liabilities worth eur 250 million into joint venture

* Transaction will result in an accounting impairment of around eur (420) million, impacting Solvay’s group share net income in Q2 of 2014

* It will exit Inovyn(Tm) after three years, when Solvay will receive additional cash proceeds targeted at eur 250 million

* Final cash proceeds at exit will be adjusted based on joint venture’s average REBITDA performance during its three-year period, with a minimum exit payment of eur 75 million

* To be headquartered in London, Inovyn(Tm) will have proforma 2013 sales of more than eur 3 billion, with 14 sites in eight european countries

* Governance will be split equally between partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
