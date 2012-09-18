FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Barnier proposes 1-year delay to Solvency II-source
September 18, 2012

EU's Barnier proposes 1-year delay to Solvency II-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - EU Commissioner Michel Barnier proposed on Tuesday to delay by one year the implementation of so-called Solvency II, the new capital requirements for insurers, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

The source said Barnier presented his plan to representatives of the European Union member states and the European Parliament.

Reporting by Angelika Stricker; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Dale Hudson marilyn.gerlach@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1279; Reuters Messaging: marilyn.gerlach.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

