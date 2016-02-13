Somalia's al Shabaab say behind airline blast

MOGADISHU, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Shabaab insurgents said on Saturday they were responsible for a blast that punched a hole in the fuselage of a plane last week that the government said was caused by a bomb meant to kill everyone on board.

“Harakat Al-Shabaab Al Mujahideen carried out the airborne operation as a retribution for the crimes committed by the coalition of Western crusaders and their intelligence agencies against the Muslims of Somalia,” it said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Adrian Croft)