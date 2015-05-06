FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Somali Islamist militants shoot government official dead in Mogadishu
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 6, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Somali Islamist militants shoot government official dead in Mogadishu

Feisal Omar, Abdi Sheikh

2 Min Read

MOGADISHU, May 6 (Reuters) - Al Shabaab Islamist militants shot dead a government official in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police and a spokesman for the group said.

Abdifatah Barre, the deputy district commissioner of Mogadishu’s Wadajir district, was shot dead in his car.

“Gunmen opened fire on the car of the deputy district commissioner this morning. The official died and the gunmen escaped,” Major Ibrahim Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.

Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab claimed responsibility and threatened more attacks.

“We killed the deputy district commissioner and we shall continue killing the enemies. This is part of our operation in Mogadishu,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, its military operations spokesman, told Reuters.

Al Shabaab carries out attacks frequently in Somalia and in neighbouring countries. It wants to impose its strict interpretation of Islamic law in the region and overthrow the Somali government, which is backed by Western donors and African peacekeepers.

Late on Monday, gunmen from the group stormed a police station in the country’s semi-autonomous region of Puntland and killed three policemen. (Editing by George Obulutsa and Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.