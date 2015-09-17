Blast in Somalia's Kismayu port city kills three soldiers - police

MOGADISHU, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A blast claimed by the Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab killed at least three soldiers who were waiting to collect their salaries at a military camp in the port city of Kismayu on Thursday, police and the group said.

“So far, three officers who were handing out salaries have died and 10 others collecting it are wounded. The bomb was planted inside the camp,” Police Major Abdirahman Nur said.

Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman, said the group was behind the attack. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)