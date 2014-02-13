FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamist rebels say behind bomb near Somali airport
February 13, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Islamist rebels say behind bomb near Somali airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for a car bomb that killed at least seven people outside Mogadishu International Airport on Thursday.

“We targeted a U.N convoy,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman, told Reuters, adding that a suicide bomber had carried out the attack.

Musab said “three U.N. white men” - a reference to foreigners - were killed in the blast along with 13 Somali soldiers who were guarding them. Police said at least seven people died in the blast while another 15 were wounded. A U.N. official said no U.N. staff were killed or injured.

Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
