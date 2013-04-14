FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

Big blast heard amid gunfire at Somalia's Mogadishu courts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU, April 14 (Reuters) - A big blast was heard when gunmen entered lawcourts in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu and opened fire on Sunday, a Reuters witness outside the courts said.

“Armed men entered the court and then we heard a blast. Then they started opening fire. We do not know the figure of casualties,” witness Hussein Ali, who works at the courts, told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast nor who was involved. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)

