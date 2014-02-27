FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide car bomb kills eight in Somali capital, - Reuters witness
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 27, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Suicide car bomb kills eight in Somali capital, - Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU, Feb 27 (Reuters) - At least eight people were killed when a car bomb exploded near the national security headquarters in Somalia’s capital, officials and a Reuters witness said on Thursday.

“A suicide car bomb targeted a national security car passing along these tea shops. We have carried seven dead civilians so far,” Abdullahi Hassan, the district commissioner of Mogadishu’s Abdiasis district, told Reuters at the scene.

A Reuters witness counted eight dead people. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.