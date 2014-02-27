Suicide car bomb kills eight in Somali capital, - Reuters witness

MOGADISHU, Feb 27 (Reuters) - At least eight people were killed when a car bomb exploded near the national security headquarters in Somalia’s capital, officials and a Reuters witness said on Thursday.

“A suicide car bomb targeted a national security car passing along these tea shops. We have carried seven dead civilians so far,” Abdullahi Hassan, the district commissioner of Mogadishu’s Abdiasis district, told Reuters at the scene.

A Reuters witness counted eight dead people. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)