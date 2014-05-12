FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Car bomb kills at least 12 people in Somalia - police
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 12, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

Car bomb kills at least 12 people in Somalia - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU, May 12 (Reuters) - At least 12 people including Somali government soldiers and civilians were killed by an explosion near a cafe in the south central town of Baidoa on Monday, police said.

Baidoa was once considered the most important city for al Qaeda-linked rebels, after the port of Kismayu, before they were routed by Ethiopian troops in 2012. The town is about 250 km (150 miles) to southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

“A car bomb killed 12 people including government forces and residents,” Captain Nur Aden, a police officer, told Reuters by telephone from Baidoa. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by James Macharia/Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.