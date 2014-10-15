FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb explodes outside Mogadishu restaurant - witness
October 15, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Car bomb explodes outside Mogadishu restaurant - witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded outside a restaurant in the Somali capital on Wednesday evening, causing some casualties, a witness said, but it was not clear how many people were injured or killed.

“We heard a huge blast followed by gunfire,” said Ahmed Idris, who was near the Village Restaurant where the blast took place. “I could see ambulances arriving and carrying people but I do not know how many died or were injured.”

Idris said several mortar shells landed in the area just before the blast. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

