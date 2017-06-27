Japan's Takata apologises to victims of faulty air bags
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.
BOSASO, Somalia, June 27 A huge explosion was heard from a ship off the coast of Somalia's Puntland region late on Monday and flame was seen rising from what was possibly a naval vessel, an official told Reuters.
"We heard (a) huge explosion and flame rising from the ship. I believe that the ship is foreign," Ali Shire, mayor of Puntland's Alula district, a pirate haven, told Reuters on Tuesday.
He said he believed the ship was likely a naval vessel. (Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Paul Tait)
* China industrial profit growth accelerated to 16.7 pct in May