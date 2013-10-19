FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamist rebels say they were behind Somalia suicide bombing
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2013 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

Islamist rebels say they were behind Somalia suicide bombing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on Saturday that killed at least 13 people at a restaurant popular with Ethiopian and Somali troops in the town of Baladweyne in central Somalia.

”Our main target was Ethiopian and Djibouti troops who invaded our country. They were sitting there,’ Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman said.

He put the death toll from the attack at 25, including troops from Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia.

There was no independent word on whether any foreign soldiers were among the casualties in the bombing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.