Islamist rebels say they were behind Somalia suicide bombing

MOGADISHU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on Saturday that killed at least 13 people at a restaurant popular with Ethiopian and Somali troops in the town of Baladweyne in central Somalia.

”Our main target was Ethiopian and Djibouti troops who invaded our country. They were sitting there,’ Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman said.

He put the death toll from the attack at 25, including troops from Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia.

There was no independent word on whether any foreign soldiers were among the casualties in the bombing.